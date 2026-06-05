ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new multi-building apartment complex may be coming to south St. Cloud.

The St. Cloud Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the request during its meeting on Tuesday night.

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The Jubilee Worship Center wants to rezone the properties at 3125 and 3143 County Road 74. The church is proposing to rezone 28.11 acres to allow the construction of five multi-family apartment buildings with a total of 244 units and an on-site rental office.

They want to subdivide the existing two lots into four lots and vacate an existing drainage and utility easement.

The 3125 property is occupied by the 18,000 square foot Jubilee Worship Center, which was built in 2006. The 3143 property is occupied by an existing single-family home that will be removed as part of the development. The southern portion of the property is covered by an Oak Woodland/Brushland Environmentally Sensitive Area and several granite piles.

County Road 74 currently carries about 5,100 daily vehicle trips. The proposed addition of 244 apartment units would generate an additional 1,300 daily trips. The existing access to the church will not change.