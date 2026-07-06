ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A well-known actor will be coming to speak at St. Cloud State University this fall.

Film and television actor Sean Astin will be the inaugural speaker in the Bennett D. Melin Family University Speaker series.

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1963 SCSU graduate Bennett Melin established the series to bring publicly recognizable leaders from the arts, humanities, sciences, business, religion, politics, health, human services, education, and other relevant areas to the St. Cloud State campus. The purpose of the series is to engage students, faculty, staff, and the entire community.

Amy Sussman, Getty Images Amy Sussman, Getty Images

Astin is known for roles like Samwise "Sam" Gamgee in the Lord of the Rings trilogy and the movie Rudy. He made his feature film debut as Mikey in the 80s classic The Goonies.

Astin is the son of actor and mental health advocate Patty Duke. His speech at SCSU will be centered on the subject of mental health. The event will take place on September 24th at St. Cloud State. It will be free to attend, but registration will be required and will open later this summer.