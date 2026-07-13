FARMING TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A missing man was found after an extensive search over the weekend.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they received a report of a missing person from a farm site in Farming Township on Saturday. He was last seen walking on a field road several hours prior.

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The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Chain of Lakes Fire Department, Richmond Fire Department, Albany Fire Department, and Avon Fire Department. K-9 Units from Sauk Centre Police, Stearns County Sheriff's Office, and Northstar Search and Rescue assisted. Plane and helicopter search teams from the Minnesota State Patrol and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources were called for help. Drone teams from the Sartell Police, St. Cloud Police, and Stearns County Sheriff's Office were used. The Stearns-Benton Dive Team also searched for areas of water on the property. The Stearns County ATV Search and Rescue and Stearns County Mounted Posse conducted land searches. Stearns County Emergency Management also provided support.

Just before 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, a drone operated by the St. Cloud Police Department located a heat signature in a corn field. Officers responded and found the man. He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.