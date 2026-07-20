LONG PRAIRIE (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash involving a car and a semi.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Sunday at about 1:30 p.m. on Highway 27 near Long Prairie in Todd County. The car was going north on County Road 11 while the semi was going east on Highway 27 when they collided.

A passenger in the car, 52-year-old Barry Hartman of Bertha, was taken to Long Prairie Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver and three other passengers were not hurt.

The semi driver, a 31-year-old Fargo man, was also not hurt.

