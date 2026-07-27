UNDATED (WJON News) -- The heat index soared into the triple digits all across Minnesota Sunday.

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The National Weather Service says the highest heat index was recorded in Redwood County, with Morton topping out with a 123-degree feels-like temperature and Sanborn at 122 degrees. New Ulm in Brown County felt like 120 degrees.

In the tri-county area, Stearns County's Regal felt like 110 degrees, and Richmond's heat index was 109. In Benton County, Foley felt like 110. And in Sherburne County, the heat index was 109 in Becker.

St. Cloud's actual temperature hit 97 degrees on Sunday afternoon. It was our warmest day of the year. It was also our 10th day in the 90s this summer. We average just over 11 days in the 90s in a typical summer. A Heat Advisory is in effect for areas to the south of St. Cloud today.

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We have a chance to see highs in the 90s again Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday here in St. Cloud.