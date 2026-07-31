It is day two of GenCon, which should prove to be even busier than Thursday. The excitement of some of the new titles dies off a little bit, but not much, as some new gamers show up with their Friday-only pass.

The convention sold out yet again for the 4-day weekend passes and all the daily passes. The event will go late into the night, with one of the highlights being AEG's Big Game Night. The four-hour Big Game Night will let people play four brand new games from the AEG/Flatout Games family: Honeypot (with secret agent bears), Assemble (build your hand to create a team of superheroes), Word Wipe (a party game of word guessing and card clearing, and JumbleJack (a secret identity game). Table Talk got to meet with the JumbleJack designer Emanuele Briano and talk about her journey in making the game. We hope to have her join the show in the coming months to share her adventure. You can check out a few pictures of Big Game Night below.

We got to play the new stand alone/expansion for Thunder Road Vendetta, called Thunder Road Ignition. Ignition brings all the fun of Vendetta to the table with a little more streamlined game that is easier to teach than its predecessor.

Brenna Newton, one of the minds involved with Labyrinth Chronicles hitting shelves this fall, and Carcassonne Labyrinth coming Q1 of 2027, sat down with us to talk about the story behind those titles in celebration of Labyrinth's 40th Anniversary. Tune into Table Talk on August 8th to hear that full interview.

Kosmos Games has two hot titles at GenCon. The Gang Deluxe has heavyweight ceramic poker chips and some really cool gold bars. The co-op poker-style game sold out Thursday and Friday within an hour. Their other big title, The Crew Journey to the Ends of the Earth, was selling out within an hour or two as well. The latest rendition of the best-selling trick taker has been a must-have for a lot of gaming fans.

If that wasn't enough, Dice Words designer Tim Philipps demoed his game personally to us. It is a fun spelling game in the Boggle genre. Think Yatzee meets Scrabble with some fun twists. You can grab Dice Words now at Target Stores.

Beyond all the fun interviews, we played a few games as well. Thunder Road Ignition was a fun little chaotic racing game. We played Timelancers with one of its designers a player action game about manipulating time and changing history.

You can check out pictures from some of our adventures below, and we will share more details on August 8th on Table Top at 8:10 a.m. on WJON.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

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