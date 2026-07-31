State and federal authorities are investigating a cyberattack on more than 30 community water systems in Minnesota earlier this week.

However, St. Cloud's water system was not one of them.

Investigators believe Iranian hackers are likely behind that cyberattack on Minnesota's water systems on Sunday and Monday of this week.

St. Cloud Public Services Director Luke Langner says St. Cloud's was not among those water systems attacked. He says ports to St. Cloud's computer systems were locked down and not accessible.

But other cities were attacked, including:

Braham

Plymouth

South St. Paul

Maple Plain

The full list of cities affected by the cyberattack has not been released.

The Associated Press says there were no reports that Minnesota residents had been impacted by the attacks, "though one city asked residents to conserve water for a couple hours while they tried to determine what was wrong."

Who was behind Minnesota's water plant attacks?

President Donald Trump doesn't believe Iran was behind the attack. He blames it on Minnesota and Governor Tim Walz.

In comments today during a Cabinet meeting, Trump said, "Today, I just want to mention that, we heard in Minnesota there was a cyberattack, and they blame it on Iran. I don't think so. I think I blame it on Minnesota because they're grossly incompetent. There was a cyberattack of 30 water plants, and I would blame it on Minnesota and the governor, the corrupt governor of Minnesota."

Trump continued, "They like to say, 'oh it's Iran.' Iran should be so lucky. Iran's got bigger problems than worrying about Minnesota."