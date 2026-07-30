Plans for a New Water Tower on the SW Side of St. Cloud

The city of St. Cloud is working on plan to install a new water tower on the southwest side of St. Cloud near the 33rd Street and County Road 74 roundabout close to Highway 15. St. Cloud Community Development Director Matt Glaesman joined me on WJON. He says a new water tower is needed to serve the southwestern growth area as the Calvary Hill water tower can only serve so much. The city council and planning commission have approved the location of the new water tower at the roundabout on the southeast corner. The southwest corner is where fire station #6 will be going in.

Sunny Ville Apartments (photo - Jay Caldwell) Sunny Ville Apartments (photo - Jay Caldwell)

Apartments Along County Road 74

On County Road 74 near Jubilee Worship Center a pair of Apartment Complexes have been approved by the city and Glaesman says plans for the construction of those buildings are moving forward. It's called "The Flats on 74". He says the city is working with developers and expects construction to happen on that site in 2027.

Need For Housing

Glaesman says the need for housing in St. Cloud continues to be a focus. He explains that the vacancy rate is very low based on a recent housing study in the community. He says apartment vacancy rates are dangerously low at below 5%.

Commercial Possibilities

The possibility of commercial development along the 33rd Street South and County Road 74 area is something community members and the city would like to see, according to Glaesman. He says some sort of retail, grocery, professional services or convenience store would make sense based the the increased traffic and new housing going into the area.

Downtown St. Cloud

Downtown St. Cloud will look different in future years. The city's comprehensive plan would like to see additional housing come to the city which could include the development of the Lady Slipper parking lot along Division Street/Highway 23 and the redevelopment of the Stearns County Jail and court facilities. Glaesman made it clear that the historic courthouse building will not be removed.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Matt Glaesman, click below.