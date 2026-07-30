ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County is announcing more early voting options ahead of the August 11th primary election.

New voting locations will be available beginning on Tuesday, August 4th.

The Stearns County Service Center, St. Cloud City Hall, Melrose City Hall, and Paynesville City Hall will have ballots for all Stearns County voters Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Locations with municipal ballots only include Sartell City Hall, St. Augusta City Hall, St. Joseph City Hall, Sauk Centre City Hall, and the ROCORI District Education Facility in Cold Spring. The hours coincide with the municipality's normal office hours.

Voters can also request an absentee ballot on the mnvotes.gov website or by calling the Stearns County Auditor-Treasurer's Office at 320-656-3920.

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