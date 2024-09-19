Absentee Voting Begins Friday for November General Election

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Absentee voting for the November General Election begins Friday.

Stearns County residents have two locations where they can vote absentee in person. They are the St. Cloud Lake George Municipal Complex and the Stearns County Service Center in Waite Park. The hours for both locations are 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

There are also three special dates for voting at those locations. The dates are October 26th, November 2nd, and November 3rd from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Residents can also vote absentee by mail. Either request a ballot online at mnvotes.gov or by calling the Stearns County Auditor-Treasurer's Office and an application will be mailed to you with instructions.

Voters who have any questions can call the Auditor-Treasurer's Office at (320) 656-3920.

