ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Four local youths got to get a taste of how the federal government works last week. The four kids were part of the Central Minnesota Boys and Girls Clubs delegation to the 2026 Summit for America's Youth, Boys and Girls Clubs of America's youth advocacy event.

Brook'Lynn, LeDon, Gianna, and Edmund, along with Clubs Director Christine Kustelski, joined hundreds of club members from across the country for the conference. They got to take part in the Summit for America's Youth (SAY) to identify issues that matter to them, develop local advocacy projects, and build skills to enact change in their communities.

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Kustelski says the youth demonstrated that young people do not have to wait until adulthood to become leaders or make a difference. She says they brought their experiences, ideas, and passion to Washington and showed that youth voices belong in conversations about the future of our communities.

The group also heard from leaders, explored careers in government and public service, and took part in training focused on storytelling, public policy, and civic engagement. The four youths got to present their Blessing Box project, which is designed to bless their neighborhood with household supplies and necessities.

Plus, they met with members of Minnesota's congressional delegation. The conference ran from July 12 - 16th.

Boys and Girls Club of Central Minnesota Boys and Girls Club of Central Minnesota

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