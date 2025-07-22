ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A group of area teens got to take part in a summit to learn valuable leadership skills and put those skills to use. Ten teens from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota took part in the "Lead Today, Inspire Tomorrow" Summit held last week in St. Cloud. The two-day summit focused on gaining the youth leadership skills, building their confidence, and turning ideas into action.

Boys & Girls Club of Central Minnesota Boys & Girls Club of Central Minnesota loading...

Day One had interactive workshops, public speaking instruction, and group challenges. On Day Two, the teens took their new skills into the community by volunteering at local KIDSTOP sites. Over the course of the two days, the youth developed individualized leadership goals for the upcoming school year and finalized an impact plan that reflects their vision for community service.

Boys & Girls Club of Central Minnesota Boys & Girls Club of Central Minnesota loading...

Boys & Girls Club of Central Minnesota Boys & Girls Club of Central Minnesota loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: Biggest Tornadoes in Minnesota of the Past Decade Stacker compiled a list of the biggest tornadoes in Minnesota over the past decade using data from NOAA Gallery Credit: Stacker

Highest-Rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to TripAdvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in Minnesota from Tripadvisor Gallery Credit: Stacker