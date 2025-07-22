Teens From Central Minnesota Boost Leadership Skills
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A group of area teens got to take part in a summit to learn valuable leadership skills and put those skills to use. Ten teens from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota took part in the "Lead Today, Inspire Tomorrow" Summit held last week in St. Cloud. The two-day summit focused on gaining the youth leadership skills, building their confidence, and turning ideas into action.
Day One had interactive workshops, public speaking instruction, and group challenges. On Day Two, the teens took their new skills into the community by volunteering at local KIDSTOP sites. Over the course of the two days, the youth developed individualized leadership goals for the upcoming school year and finalized an impact plan that reflects their vision for community service.
