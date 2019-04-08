Youth Organization Celebrates National Boys and Girls Club Week

ST. CLOUD -- One of the most well-known youth organizations are celebrating this week. Monday is the start of National Boys and Girls Club Week.

St. Cloud has three club facilities located on the north, south and east sides of St. Cloud.

Aimee Minnerath is the Marketing Director for the clubs. She says there are many fun activities scheduled for the kids this week.

Each of our sites all throughout the week has amazing activities planned. If you're a parent and you want to know what activities are happening, go to our website and check it out.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota has provided hope and opportunity to tens of thousands of young people.

Minnerath says this week is all about saying thank you to the people who help make the organization what it is.

National Boys and Girls Club week is just another way to say thank you to the community for helping us provide these much needed services to the community and youth who need us most.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota has been around since 1974.