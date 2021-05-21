‘Share the Love’ Event Raises $14,000 to Boys & Girls Club

ST. CLOUD -- The Boys and Girls Club of Central Minnesota has received a large financial donation thanks to a local auto dealership.

St. Cloud Subaru donated over $14,000 from their Share the Love event to support the Boys and Girls Club.

St. Cloud Subaru CEO Scott Bement says they are proud to partner with the Boys & Girls Club.

They care about every one of the kids they serve. It feels good for us to know that this money is going to help kids be successful.

The money raised will go towards the club's Grab & Go meal program, which distributes snacks and meals to youth 7 days a week.

Last year, Boys and Girls Club served more than 156,000 meals to area youth.

This is the 7th consecutive year that St. Cloud Subaru has donated its "Share the Love" proceeds to the Boys and Girls Club, totaling over $213,000 during that period.