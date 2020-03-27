St. Cloud Subaru, Jimmy’s Pizza Help Feed Kids at Area Boys and Girls Clubs

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Subaru is challenging area businesses to find ways to support the kids of essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The dealership helped coordinate a delivery from Jimmy's Pizzas of Cold Spring for over 100 kids at Boys and Girls Clubs at Madison, Pine Meadows and Mississippi Heights elementary schools on Friday.

"We've got these people who are on the front lines, working for us to make sure that we're all healthy," said St. Cloud Subaru Business Manager Jake Hallerman. "It's not their fault that their kids can't be home right now. So, we wanted to make sure we could help the kids of those out there who are helping us."

Hallerman says they hope the move inspires other local businesses, or people with means, to find ways to support kids during the pandemic.

"Maybe get them lunch, or some activities to do while they're (at the Boys and Girls Clubs)," Hallerman said. "Their parents are the essential workers, helping with medical and anything that's a necessity right now, while the rest of us are at home."

The pizza delivery comes at a time of uncertainty for St. Cloud Subaru; the dealership is preparing to close amid Governor Tim Walz's stay at home order.

"We feel it's our duty to lessen the burden as much as we can," Hallerman explained. "If we're out and about, that's just more potential for the virus to spread. If a business can take this time off, it's really going to help us all in the big picture."

Minnesota's stay at home order begins Friday at 11:59 p.m. It will remain in place through April 11.