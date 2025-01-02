COVID Virus Levels on the Rise, Minnesota Wastewater Study Shows

COVID-19 is on the upswing in Central Minnesota...again.

The University of Minnesota's "Minnesota Wastewater Surveillance Study" monitors pathogens and viruses found in wastewater from treatment plants throughout Minnesota, including St. Cloud.

Across Minnesota

Statewide, the detection of COVID in wastewater was up 26.4% the week leading to Christmas and 39.6% higher over the two weeks leading to Christmas. Virus levels haven't been that high since September.

Likewise, hospitalizations are the highest they've been since early October. Fortunately, intensive care unit admissions still remain fairly level.

University of Minnesota University of Minnesota loading...

COVID in Central Minnesota

The trends in Central Minnesota are even more dramatic. Virus detection in wastewater was:

up 56.1% for the week leading to Christmas;

up 72.3% for the two weeks ending on Christmas.

attachment-COVID-CentralMNViralActivity-2025-Jan-02 University of Minnesota loading...

Virus detection in Central Minnesota is spiking and the St. Cloud Wastewater Treatment Plant is detecting levels of the virus we haven't seen since before Labor Day. Likewise, hospitalizations are rising as well.

Stay Tuned

This data was leading up to December 25th -- mostly before Minnesotans gathered for Christmas and New Years celebrations.