St. Cloud Business Wins Tournament, Donates Their Winnings To Local Charity

One local business just took home some hardware after winning a kickball tournament, and by winning they also received a payout of $3,000 to be given to their charity of choice. St. Cloud Subaru was that winning business and the charity they chose to donate their winnings to was The Promise House.

Image Credit: St Cloud Suburu Provided photo

According to a press release from St. Cloud Subaru:

This past weekend, we were involved with a local car dealership kickball tournament, that is held annually. We were able to field 3 separate teams and actually won the championship! Along with the trophy, the winner also received a cash prize to be donated to a charity of choice. We choose the Promise House and [earlier this week] we proudly presented them with a check for $3000!

The Promise Neighborhood, which is another outreach program like the COP House in St. Cloud, is a local establishment that provides education, mentoring, and care to over 30 underprivileged kids.

According to the website for The Promise Neighborhood "Promise Neighborhood of Central MN (PN) engages families and helps them achieve their educational, economic, and community aspirations."

St. Cloud Subaru is not new to giving back to local charities as in August they donated 350 backpacks and more than $2,000 in gift cards for school clothes to the COP House in St Cloud.

It's great to see local businesses that enjoy giving back to the community as much as St. Cloud Subaru does!

