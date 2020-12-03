St. Cloud Subaru to Expand onto former Shopko Lot

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Subaru is planning on expanding onto the former Shopko West lot.

Tom Bruce of Rice Companies says the new owners of the 11.7-acre property are selling off the lot where the Shopko building sat to Subaru so they can build a 20,000 square foot addition to their showroom.

Back in September, we told you that Mark Coborn and Chris Coborn had bought the property and demolished the retail store.

The Coborns will still own the parking lot area which they want to create two out lots to sell as future stand-alone commercial development sites. Bruce says they don't have any buyers at this point yet.

The St. Cloud City Council will be asked to approve the preliminary and final plat during their meeting on Monday night. The Planning Commission will then affirm or modify the plat approval at their meeting on Tuesday.