Shopko East Closing in May

ST. CLOUD -- Shopko has announced another round of store closings, and the east side location in St. Cloud will be shutting its doors for good in May.

The closing was announced Wednesday, along with eight other stores in Minnesota. The Hutchinson, Cokato, St. Peter, Glencoe and St. James stores will all close on May 5. Worthington, Albert Lea and New Prague all close on May 12, along with the east side store.

Those stores join the other Minnesota locations already announced . That includes Rochester, Fairmont, and Warroad, closing on April 15th. Paynesville and Mahnomen stores, which were announced late last year, and will close on March 3rd.

The company says it will also move 50 optical centers into freestanding stores.

Shopko west is not on the store closing list.