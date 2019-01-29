Final few Days for Last Shopko Pharmacy in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- The last Shopko pharmacy in the Granite City will shut down for good after business on Thursday.

Company spokesperson Michelle Hansen confirmed the closing to WJON Tuesday.

This move comes after the Wisconsin based retailer announced their filing for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Over the past two months, the company announced the closure of 83 total stores.

The list of store closings in Minnesota includes Rochester, Fairmont, and Warroad - closing on April 15th. They join the Paynesville and Mahnomen stores, which were announced earlier - and will close on March 3rd. Neither St. Cloud store is on this latest list of store closings.

The Shopko West pharmacy files were sold to Walgreens.