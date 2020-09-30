Former Shopko West to be Demolished

ST. CLOUD -- The former Shopko West building is slated for demolition.

St. Cloud Community Development Director Matt Glaesman says a permit for demolition has been filed with the city. He says Rice Companies is the applicant and contractor for the permit. Chris Rice says he can't comment on the future plans for the site, but he says hopefully in the near future they can share potential redevelopment plans.

Property records show Mark Coborn and Chris Coborn Real Property Family Partnership are the new owners of the land.

Shopko West closed in June of 2019. The Shopko East location is now a Runnings store that opened earlier this month.

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)