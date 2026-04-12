ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Parents and kids alike turned out to have some fun and help a good cause on Saturday. The St. Cloud YMCA's Day of Giving was in full swing with a variety of activities for people to choose from.

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Fund Development Director Jenna Kingsley says it is fun to see everyone get excited for the event:

"I think my favorite reaction so far is watching some of the kids get to dunk our CEO, Greg (Gack). They just get overjoyed, and that joy spreads really easily. It's fun to watch our other members see it happen, then get go join in the fun too."

Kingsley says the YMCA's mission is to be accessible for all, and they can't do that without all the generous support from the Day of Giving.

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The Day of Giving ran from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.

All the proceeds from the Day of Giving go towards helping pay for programs, services, and memberships at the YMCA for families who otherwise could not afford them.

"We can't do that without the support of our community and being able to bring in these dollars, so it being able to do that and have people here to support that mission and make sure that the community has access to the programs and services they need is so important and just so wonderful."

Kingsley says their scholarship program is open year-round, and the YMCA never turns anyone away, and the funds from the Day of Giving ensure that the fund stays full enough to cover all those needs.

You can still contribute at scymca.org/giving

The Day of Giving had a $15,000 goal, and annually, the St. Cloud YMCA provides about half a million dollars in financial assistance.

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