SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- It is going to be a busy summer for construction around the Sauk Rapids-Rice High School.

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They've been moving dirt for a few weeks already at the Creekside Early Education Center and Mayhew Creek Community Center, work will begin on June 1st for the Storm Activities Complex, and the city practice fields are also under construction.

Superintendent Brad Bergstrom says that means they need to move some regular summer activities over to the Middle School.

We certainly will be limited in terms of areas that people will be able to access. In fact, we have moved much of our academic programming that we normally do at the high school we've move it to the middle school for the summer.

Bergstrom says a good section of the parking lot at the high school will be closed off for all of June and most of July.

The district will also be doing some window maintenance work at the high school and installing solar panels on the roof of Mississippi Heights this summer.

The graduation ceremony for the Sauk Rapids-Rice seniors is this Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. at the River's Edge Convention Center. That's a change from their normal location, due to the construction underway at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.