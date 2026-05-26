Rocky has been around the block. So he's very calm and loves to be around people.

This 8-year-old mixed breed was found as a stray, so not a lot is known about this 70-pound boy.

Staff at the Tri-County Humane Society shelter in St. Cloud DO know he's lived with other dogs in the past and got along.

Tri-County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society loading...

Rocky knows how to "sit" and "shake," he's cheerful and loving and easygoing. TCHS Staff say he's gone on a field trip and the dog walkers love him.

Rocky's neutered and chipped and ready for his next adventure.

Could Rocky's next adventure be with you?

Here's how to get to know him.

Call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet; or,

Stop by the Tri-County Humane Society during business hours and visit him in the Kennel Room 2, G.

If you're worried someone else will take him home before you get a chance to adopt, you can always put a hold on him.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.

Tri-County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society loading...

Here's how to contact the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896.

They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Here's a map: