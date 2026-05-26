Sports performance is more than just physical. I was joined by Certified Performance Coach Josh Fischer, from CentraCare to break down the psychology of sports.

Sports Psychology

Fischer says sports psychology is a fast and quickly growing field as people start to understand the connection between the mind and the body. He says athletes are putting in the time in the weight room and on the athletic fields to put the body in the position where it can perform. Fischer says his job as to put their mind in the best spot to succeed.

Gain Success

Fischer says working with a sports psychologist can put an athlete in the position to have the most success regardless of the position they are put in on the playing field. Common concerns he gets from athletes often times involve performance anxiety and nerves. Other concerns involve confidence, motivation and goal setting.

Coming back from Injury

Fischer says is also working with athletes coming back from injury and how they can mentally overcome concerns about returning to play after surgery or major injury. He says these athletes need to return to full confidence and a positive mindset when they return to their sport.

Confidence

Confidence is a good start for an athlete but Fischer says confident athletes aren't always the most motivated because they already feel they have what it takes to perform at a high level. He says feeling confident doesn't mean you'll never feel nerves and anxiety.

Overcoming Failure

Failure occurs in sports. Fischer says failure can be an opportunity for growth. He says it is important to not let failure "eat you up".

If you'd like to listen to my 4-part conversation with Josh Fischer, with CentraCare, click below.