PUPPY POWER!

Sophie lives life at full speed.

This 9-month-old Boxer/Poodle mix is full of energy. At just over 51 pounds, Sophie is an athletic young dog who's ready for life's next adventure.

Staff at the Tri-County Humane Society in St. Cloud say she's still learning the ropes of being a grown dog. But with proper training and a lot of love, Sophie could be a great addition to your family.

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Sophie's met other dogs and did fine. But like a lot of dogs, she has a strong instinct to chase moving things, so a home without cats, small animals or young children may suit her best.

Sophie doesn't like to be alone. In fact, she has some separation anxiety. But a secure kennel helps make her feel safe and comfortable while her people are away.

TCHS staff say Sophie would thrive in the home of an active family.

Ready to meet this good girl?

You should visit Sophie and see if you're a match!

Call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet; or,

Stop by the Tri-County Humane Society during business hours and see her in Kennel Room 2, E.

Are you in love with Sophie?

You can always put a 24-hour adoption hold on her to give you time to meet her and decide if she is a good fit in your home.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.

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Here's how to contact the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896.

They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Here's a map: