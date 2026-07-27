SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Benton County Fair has added a second free shuttle.

They'll have two separate shuttle buses running continuously, one between the VFW in Sauk Rapids and the fairgrounds, and the other between Iron Street Distillery and the fairgrounds. Each shuttle will operate independently, providing continuous back-and-forth service to its designated location.

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The Iron Street Distillery shuttle will operate on Tuesday and Wednesday, August 4th and 5th, from 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., and on Thursday and Friday, August 6th and 7th, from 2:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. The Iron Street Distillery shuttle won't operate on Saturday or Sunday, because Iron Street has another event on those days.

Discounted wristbands for the Benton County Fair Midway are available on The Value Connection.