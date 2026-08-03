ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Bernick Family Foundation is accepting applications for its latest round of grants.

The foundation will be offering up to $300,000 in grant funding to eligible programs in their territories in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

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Organizations that support youth in building their career skills or support activities that address active lifestyles are encouraged to apply. Applications will be accepted through September 30th. Grants will range from $5,000 to $40,000 in its focus areas. Applicants must be nonprofit organizations, schools, or government entities serving communities where Bernick's operates.

The Bernick Family Foundation established its first fund with the Central Minnesota Community Foundation in 1989.

Founded in 1916, Bernick's is a fourth-generation family-owned business, providing beverage, vending, and food service.