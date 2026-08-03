Bernick Family Foundation Opens Grant Applications For Youth And Wellness Programs

Bernick Family Foundation Opens Grant Applications For Youth And Wellness Programs

Photo by Myles Tan on Unsplash

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Bernick Family Foundation is accepting applications for its latest round of grants.

The foundation will be offering up to $300,000 in grant funding to eligible programs in their territories in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

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Organizations that support youth in building their career skills or support activities that address active lifestyles are encouraged to apply.  Applications will be accepted through September 30th.  Grants will range from $5,000 to $40,000 in its focus areas.  Applicants must be nonprofit organizations, schools, or government entities serving communities where Bernick's operates.

The Bernick Family Foundation established its first fund with the Central Minnesota Community Foundation in 1989.

Founded in 1916, Bernick's is a fourth-generation family-owned business, providing beverage, vending, and food service.

Sparky Seal

In 2022, Como Park Zoo celebrated the Summer of Sparky with twenty-one custom Sea Lion statues, hand-painted by local artists, placed throughout the Twin Cities, featuring water conservation messaging and weekly events. Now the statues can be seen throughout Como Park Zoo year-round. Check out pictures of some of the Sparkys below.

Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

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