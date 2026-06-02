ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Fair has announced the last grandstand act for 2026. The Great Minnesota Get Together will welcome CeCe Winans to the stage on Labor Day.

Her most recent LP contains the single "That's My King."

Winans is gospel music's best-selling female artist of all time. She is bringing her "More Than This World" tour to the fair as a special 3:00 p.m. afternoon performance. Winans impressive career includes 18 Grammy Awards, 33 Dove Awards, and 19 Stellar Gospel Music Awards. She also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday. The State Fair takes place over twelve days from Thursday, August 27th, through Labor Day, September 7th.

Her live song, "Believe For It," has amassed over 1 billion U.S. streams.

Winans joins Bonnie Raitt, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Sierra Ferrell; Tommy James & The Shondells with special guest Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone; Rod Stewart with special guest Richard Marx; AJR with special guests Quinn XCII; Brad Paisley; HARDY with special guest McCoy Moore; TLC and Salt-N-Pepa with En Vogue; and MSF Amateur Talent Contest Finals as the grand stand acts for this year.

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