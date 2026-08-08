1-year-old Injured In Maine Prairie Township Crash
MAINE PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A young boy was hurt in a crash near Kimball on Friday morning. The crash happened near Kingston Street at about 10:40 a.m.
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The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV being driven by 45-year-old David Russell of St. Cloud and a second SUV being driven by 26-year-old Jazimine Johnson of Hutchinson were both going south on Highway 15 when they crashed.
Neither driver suffered any injuries, but a 1-year-old boy in Johnson's SUV was taken to Hutchinson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
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