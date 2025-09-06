KINGSTON TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A motorcyclist was hurt when two bikes crashed near Kimball on Saturday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 9:15 a.m. on Highway 24. Authorities say a motorcycle being ridden by 79-year-old Lawrence Sorenson of Bloomington and a bike being ridden by 67-year-old Edwin Jostock of Rochester were both going south on the highway when they crashed. Jostock was taken to the Meeker County Hospital in Litchfield with non-life-threatening injuries. Sorenson was not hurt in the crash.

