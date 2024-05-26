Two People Hurt In Motorcycle Crash Near Grey Eagle

GREY EAGLE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on Saturday.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 1:30 in the afternoon a motorcycle driven by 44-year-old Michael Zimmerman of Alexandria was going east on Highway 28 when he lost control of the bike and crashed.

Zimmerman and his passenger 42-year-old Mandy Hanneman of Fergus Falls were both taken to Long Prairie Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The State Patrol says alcohol was a factor in the crash.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: 25 of the Most Expensive Divorces of all Time All is fair in love and war, and 2022 was a year filled with celebrity breakups. Stacker highlights 25 of the most expensive divorces of all time, based on our independent research. Gallery Credit: Stacker

PEEK INSIDE: Derek Jeter is Selling His Stunning Hudson Valley Lakeside Castle For Discounted Price