Two People Hurt In Motorcycle Crash Near Grey Eagle
GREY EAGLE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on Saturday.
Get our free mobile app
The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 1:30 in the afternoon a motorcycle driven by 44-year-old Michael Zimmerman of Alexandria was going east on Highway 28 when he lost control of the bike and crashed.
Zimmerman and his passenger 42-year-old Mandy Hanneman of Fergus Falls were both taken to Long Prairie Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The State Patrol says alcohol was a factor in the crash.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- UFL’s Spring Football Has Several Reasons To Watch
- Safari North Wildlife Park Has New And Fan Favs For 2024
- Xcel Energy’s St. Cloud Service Center Is On The Move
- Homeowners Generosity Provides Valuable Training For Sartell FD [PHOTOS]
- Hundreds Line Up Despite Cold Weather For Record Store Day – [PHOTOS]
- To QB Or Not To QB? That Is The Question Vikings Ponder [Gallery]
LOOK: 25 of the Most Expensive Divorces of all Time
All is fair in love and war, and 2022 was a year filled with celebrity breakups. Stacker highlights 25 of the most expensive divorces of all time, based on our independent research.
Gallery Credit: Stacker
PEEK INSIDE: Derek Jeter is Selling His Stunning Hudson Valley Lakeside Castle For Discounted Price