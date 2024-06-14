Andover Couple Hurt in Elk River Crash Thursday
ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- An elderly couple was hurt when their SUV collided with a semi on Thursday.
The crash happened on Highway 10 in Elk River just after 1:30 p.m.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the SUV was entering westbound Highway 10 from southbound Highway 169 when it collided with a westbound semi at the bottom of the ramp.
The SUV driver, 80-year-old Daniel Skwarek, and his 81-year-old passenger Janet Skwarek, both of Andover were taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the semi, 35-year-old Robert Hendry of Jacksonville, Texas, and his 17-year-old passenger Raymond Landon Simmons were not hurt.
