Andover Couple Hurt in Elk River Crash Thursday

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- An elderly couple was hurt when their SUV collided with a semi on Thursday.

The crash happened on Highway 10 in Elk River just after 1:30 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the SUV was entering westbound Highway 10 from southbound Highway 169 when it collided with a westbound semi at the bottom of the ramp.

The SUV driver, 80-year-old Daniel Skwarek, and his 81-year-old passenger Janet Skwarek, both of Andover were taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi, 35-year-old Robert Hendry of Jacksonville, Texas, and his 17-year-old passenger Raymond Landon Simmons were not hurt.

