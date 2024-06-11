Two-Vehicle Crash in Buffalo Sends Big Lake Woman to Hospital

BUFFALO (WJON News) -- A two-vehicle crash in Wright County Tuesday morning sent one person to the hospital and left the other driver with minor injuries.

The crash happened on southbound Highway 25 in Buffalo just before 6:00 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Toyota Rav4 driven by 60-year-old Carol Michaud was stopped for the red light at John Ause Drive when a Chevy Tahoe struck her SUV.

The Tahoe driver, 21-year-old Ross McDonald of Monticello, suffered only minor injuries and did not need hospitalization.

Michaud was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

