Single-Vehicle Crash in Clear Lake Sends Woman to the Hospital
CLEAR LAKE (WJON News) -- A crash in Clear Lake on Saturday afternoon sent a woman to the hospital.
The incident happened on westbound Highway 10 just after 12:00 p.m.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the driver of an SUV lost control, entered the ditch, and rolled.
The driver, 32-year-old Kristen Donahue of Little Canada, was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
