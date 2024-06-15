Single-Vehicle Crash in Clear Lake Sends Woman to the Hospital

CLEAR LAKE (WJON News) -- A crash in Clear Lake on Saturday afternoon sent a woman to the hospital.

The incident happened on westbound Highway 10 just after 12:00 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the driver of an SUV lost control, entered the ditch, and rolled.

The driver, 32-year-old Kristen Donahue of Little Canada, was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

