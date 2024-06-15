Two Killed in Clearwater Motorcycle Crash

CLEARWATER (WJON News) -- Two people from Clear Lake are dead after a motorcycle crash on Friday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 24 in Clearwater at about 12:45 p.m.

The patrol says 50-year-old Chad Eskelson of Clear Lake was southbound on Highway 24 when his bike collided with a pickup truck turning onto northbound Highway 24. The crash happened at the entrance to the Kwik Trip diesel lot.

Troopers say Eskelson and his passenger, 46-year-old Vicki Jo Nieman also of Clear Lake were killed in the crash.

The driver of the pickup, 28-year-old Adam Brambrink of South Haven and his passenger, 27-year-old Adam Searcy of South Haven were not hurt.

Come with us and visit Canelake's Candies in Virginia, Minnesota

LOOK: Cities with the Most Expensive Homes in Minnesota Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Minnesota using data from Zillow. Gallery Credit: Stacker