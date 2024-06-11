Two People Hurt in Tuesday Morning Crash in Monticello

MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash in Monticello Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. when a pickup and a car collided at the intersection of Highway 25 and 7th Street.

The patrol says a car driven by 81-year-old Marguerite Dziuk of Monticello was northbound on Highway 25, while a pickup driven by 48-year-old Corey Bechtold of Big Lake was heading south.

The two collided at the intersection of 7th Street.

Dziuk was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Bechtold suffered just minor injuries and it's unclear if he went to the hospital.

