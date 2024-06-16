One Hurt in Multiple Vehicle Crash In Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- One person was hurt and several others avoided injury after a three-vehicle crash in Sauk Rapids on Sunday.

The incident happened on Highway 10 just after 2:15 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says all three vehicles were eastbound when they collided.

A passenger in one of the vehicles, 30-year-old Riley Downey of Sauk Rapids was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Six other people involved were not hurt in the crash.

