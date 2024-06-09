Two People Hurt In Crash Near Buffalo

ROCKFORD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a crash near Buffalo on Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 3:30 p.m. a pickup driven by 61-year-old Daniel Gynild of Minneapolis was going east on Highway 55.

Meanwhile, a car driven by 21-year-old Natalie Owens of Mound was going north on County Road 14 and the two vehicles crashed in the intersection.

Two passengers in Owens's car, 18-year-old Dajae Lambert and 20-year-old Charlotte White, both from Minnetonka were hurt and taken to North Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Gynild and Owens were not hurt in the crash.

