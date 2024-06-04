One Person Hurt When Truck Tipped Over In Elk River

One Person Hurt When Truck Tipped Over In Elk River

photo by Andy Brownell

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- One person was hurt when the cement truck they were driving tipped over in Elk River on Monday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the cement truck driven by 46-year-old Patrick Guzman of Monticello was going west on Highway 10 and turning onto southbound Highway 101 when he tipped over.

Guzman was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

