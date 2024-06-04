One Person Hurt When Truck Tipped Over In Elk River
ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- One person was hurt when the cement truck they were driving tipped over in Elk River on Monday.
Get our free mobile app
The Minnesota State Patrol says the cement truck driven by 46-year-old Patrick Guzman of Monticello was going west on Highway 10 and turning onto southbound Highway 101 when he tipped over.
Guzman was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- UFL’s Spring Football Has Several Reasons To Watch
- Safari North Wildlife Park Has New And Fan Favs For 2024
- Xcel Energy’s St. Cloud Service Center Is On The Move
- Homeowners Generosity Provides Valuable Training For Sartell FD [PHOTOS]
- Hundreds Line Up Despite Cold Weather For Record Store Day – [PHOTOS]
- To QB Or Not To QB? That Is The Question Vikings Ponder [Gallery]
Restaurants the St. Cloud Area Lost in 2022
Minnesota Area Codes as Work Shoes
This Affordable St. Cloud Area Home Has Potential For The Right Buyer
The home, which is listed by Matt Wieber with Agency North Real Estate, Inc, was built in 1922, and as its states in the description "Here is your opportunity to make this north side home shine again. Some updates will go a long way to instantly generate some equity for an owner occupant, position an investor well, or maybe as an opportunity for your flip."
Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Matt Wieber of Agency North Real Estate