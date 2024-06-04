One Person Hurt When Truck Tipped Over In Elk River

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- One person was hurt when the cement truck they were driving tipped over in Elk River on Monday.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota State Patrol says the cement truck driven by 46-year-old Patrick Guzman of Monticello was going west on Highway 10 and turning onto southbound Highway 101 when he tipped over.

Guzman was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Restaurants the St. Cloud Area Lost in 2022

Minnesota Area Codes as Work Shoes