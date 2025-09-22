Minibike Accident Near Melrose Leaves Rider Injured
MELROSE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A man was hurt when he rolled his minibike on Saturday afternoon near Melrose. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a motorcycle crash at about 2:18 p.m. near 32711 County Road 17 west of Lake Sylvia. When officers arrived, two witnesses told them they saw 49-year-old Cuauhtemoc Hernandez of Melrose driving his minibike west on the shoulder of County Road 17 and that he moved from the paved roadway to the gravel part of the shoulder to let a vehicle pass. The witnesses say Hernandez lost control of the minibike and crashed, and they stopped to provide medical assistance. Authorities say they estimate Hernandez was going less than 20 miles per hour at the time of the crash. He suffered an injury to his head and the right side of his body and was taken to Melrose Hospital.
