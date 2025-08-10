26-year-old Rider Hurt In Motorcycle Crash

NEW LONDON TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A motorcycle rider was hurt when he crashed his bike on Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. near New London. Authorities say 26-year-old Anthony Ribich of Willmar was riding his motorcycle east on Highway 9 in New London Township when he ran off the road and crashed. Ribich was taken to the Willmar Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

