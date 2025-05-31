Motorcyclist Hurt After Deer Collision On Highway 23
BENTON COUNTY (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was hurt when he hit a deer with his motorcycle Friday night.
The incident happened just before 10:00 p.m. on Highway 23 near St. Cloud. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Harley-Davidson being ridden by 28-year-old Tanner Larsen of St. Cloud was going south on Highway 23 when he hit a deer.
Larsen was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
