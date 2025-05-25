SAINT CLOUD (WJON News) -- A pedestrian was hurt after being hit by a car in St. Cloud Saturday night. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident happened around 10:00 p.m. on 7th Street Southeast.

Authorities say an SUV driven by 20-year-old Megan Huehn of St. Augusta was going west on Highway 10 and turning onto 7th Street Southeast when she hit 57-year-old Brian Schrader of St. Cloud, who was walking across 7th Street.

Schrader was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and Huehn was not hurt.

