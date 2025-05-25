Local Man Hospitalized After Being Struck By SUV In St. Cloud

Local Man Hospitalized After Being Struck By SUV In St. Cloud

Jesse Grabow - Minnesota State Patrol

SAINT CLOUD (WJON News) -- A pedestrian was hurt after being hit by a car in St. Cloud Saturday night. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident happened around 10:00 p.m. on 7th Street Southeast.

Authorities say an SUV driven by 20-year-old Megan Huehn of St. Augusta was going west on Highway 10 and turning onto 7th Street Southeast when she hit 57-year-old Brian Schrader of St. Cloud, who was walking across 7th Street.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Schrader was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and Huehn was not hurt.

 

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: Every state's nickname and where it comes from

Spokeo analyzed state government information and other historical sources to compile this list of stories behind every state's nickname.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: These are the best lake towns to live in

Stacker examined data from personal finance website WalletHub to determine the best lake towns to live in across the U.S.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

QUIZ: Can You Guess the Iconic TV Show From Just One Opening Freeze-Frame?

Think you’re the ultimate TV fan? How well do you know your classic TV intros? Put your knowledge to the test with our quiz. We’ll show you a freeze-frame from the opening credits of an iconic TV show—take your best guess, then scroll to see if you were right and watch the full opening. Good luck!

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Filed Under: highway 10 crash, minnesota state patrol, st. cloud crash
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON