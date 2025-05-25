Local Man Hospitalized After Being Struck By SUV In St. Cloud
SAINT CLOUD (WJON News) -- A pedestrian was hurt after being hit by a car in St. Cloud Saturday night. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident happened around 10:00 p.m. on 7th Street Southeast.
Authorities say an SUV driven by 20-year-old Megan Huehn of St. Augusta was going west on Highway 10 and turning onto 7th Street Southeast when she hit 57-year-old Brian Schrader of St. Cloud, who was walking across 7th Street.
Get our free mobile app
Schrader was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and Huehn was not hurt.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Animals Come to Earth In Latest From Inside Up Games
- Red Carpet To Celebrate Anniversary With Big Event This Fall
- New Family Achievement Center’s Mission Is To Provide Hope
- Pine Grove Zoo Ready For A Big 2025 Season
- New Speed Limit For Farm Equipment On Minnesota Roads
- Vinyl Fans Gearing Up For A Holiday-Like Weekend
LOOK: Every state's nickname and where it comes from
Spokeo analyzed state government information and other historical sources to compile this list of stories behind every state's nickname.
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: These are the best lake towns to live in
Gallery Credit: Stacker
QUIZ: Can You Guess the Iconic TV Show From Just One Opening Freeze-Frame?
Think you’re the ultimate TV fan? How well do you know your classic TV intros? Put your knowledge to the test with our quiz. We’ll show you a freeze-frame from the opening credits of an iconic TV show—take your best guess, then scroll to see if you were right and watch the full opening. Good luck!
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz