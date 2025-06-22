St. Cloud Rider Injured In Weekend Motorcycle Accident
HAVEN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two motorcyclists were hurt when they crashed with a car on Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened about 12:30 p.m. in St. Cloud.
Authorities say a car driven by 25-year-old Corey Gilbertson of Stewartville was going west on Highway 10. Two motorcycles being ridden by 51-year-old Mark Ward of St. Cloud and 45-year-old Shaun Plotnik of Glencoe were also going west on Highway 10 when the three vehicles crashed.
Ward and Plotnik were both taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and Gilbertson was not hurt.
