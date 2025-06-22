CAMBRIDGE (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt, one seriously, when they encountered an unexpected road condition on Saturday. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 5:30 p.m. in Cambridge.

A motorcycle being ridden by 65-year-old James Marron of St. Francis was going south on Highway 65, near the intersection of Highway 95, when he hit a road buckle and crashed. Marron was taken to the Cambridge Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

A passenger on the motorcycle, 66-year-old Rene Marron of St. Francis, was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Neither rider was wearing a helmet.

