One Person Hurt Near Glenwood After Hitting A Deer

RENO TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt after hitting a deer early Saturday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 6:00 a.m. near Glenwood. The State Patrol says a car driven by 42-year-old Nicole Arroyo of Glenwood was going East on Highway 55 when she collided with a deer.

Arroyo was taken to Glacial Ridge Hospital in Glenwood with non-life-threatening injuries.

