BIRCHDALE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was seriously hurt when they crashed their motorcycle Friday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says 61-year-old Kevin Baumann of Alexandria lost control of the motorcycle he was riding and went off the road into the ditch.

Baumann was going north on Highway 28th near Sauk Centre at about 3:30 p.m. when the crach occured. He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Baumann was not wearing a helmet.

