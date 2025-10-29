Monticello Intersection Sees Three-vehicle Accident With Minor Injuries
MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- Three vehicles were involved in a crash in Wright County on Tuesday. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 6:00 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 25 and County Road 37 in Monticello.
Sixty-five-year-old Timothy Moore of St. Cloud was taken to Monticello ER with non-life-threatening injuries. Twenty-nine-year-old Joshua Skelton of St. Cloud was not hurt, but a passenger in his vehicle, 27-year-old Marissa Neumann of Big Lake, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the third vehicle, 26-year-old Eli Sarkin of Buffalo, was not hurt.
