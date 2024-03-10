Single Car Crash Hurts One Person Near Clearwater

CLEARWATER TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt when the car they were driving rolled near Clearwater on Sunday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 27-year-old Jordan Sankey of Waite Park was heading west on I-94 when the pickup they were driving left the road and rolled at about 4:00 a.m.

Get our free mobile app

Sankey was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Holdingford...in Pictures

Sauk Centre Has the Coolest Benches You Will Ever Sit On