Single Car Crash Hurts One Person Near Clearwater
CLEARWATER TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt when the car they were driving rolled near Clearwater on Sunday.
The Minnesota State Patrol says 27-year-old Jordan Sankey of Waite Park was heading west on I-94 when the pickup they were driving left the road and rolled at about 4:00 a.m.
Get our free mobile app
Sankey was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- KVSC Trivia Zaniness Provided By “Goat Posse” For 30 Years
- Paynesville Broadcast Club Continues to Grow In 6th Year
- Sartell Schools Doing Its Part To Boost State’s Computer Ranking
- Era Coming To An End For Cold Spring Opera House
- Destiny Calls Hanowski For Flyers Hall Of Fame
YOUNG GYMNASTS MAKING HISTORY IN ALBANY
Holdingford...in Pictures
Sauk Centre Has the Coolest Benches You Will Ever Sit On